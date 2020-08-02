One person suffered gunshot wounds after occupants of two vehicle started shooting at each other in Maple Ridge Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

One person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Saturday night, Aug. 1.

When Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from a vehicle near Selkirk and 223rd, they located evidence of a shooting and cordoned off the area.

Local area residents reported a black SUV was seen speeding along Selkirk firing multiple shots at another vehicle.

A police statement called it an “isolated incident” that did not pose a threat to public safety.

Shortly afterwards, a white Hyundai Sonata with its passenger window shot out arrived at Ridge Meadows Hospital with a person suffering gunshot injuries.

That victim was later transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in undetermined condition.

RCMP locked down and cordoned off the entrance to the ER for a period of time.

More details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Smoke seen over northern B.C. from wildfires in the U.S. and Siberia
Next story
Fish studies continue on Quesnel Lake six years after Mount Polley Mine breach

Just Posted

Most Read