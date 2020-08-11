VIDEO: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

Fire destroyed this shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person was reportedly injured in a fire that destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 street in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

A neighbour said the injured person was the owner of the shop.

His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Multiple unites of the Langley fire department, police and ambulance were called to the scene. At one point, as many as a dozen fire trucks were on site.

More details as they become available.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times