VIDEO: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

One person was reportedly injured in a fire that destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 street in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.
A neighbour said the injured person was the owner of the shop.
His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple unites of the Langley fire department, police and ambulance were called to the scene. At one point, as many as a dozen fire trucks were on site.
More details as they become available.
