VIDEO: One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Langley

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in the 5000-block of 236th Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March, 30, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in Langley.

Mounties were called to the 5000-block of 236th Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Area resident Chris Buczacky reported hearing a car driving at an apparent high rate of speed, then the sound of a crash and “a tumbling noise.”

Multiple police, fire and ambulance were called to scene.

The vehicle ended up in the front yard of Sharon Svensrud, who heard the crash and at first thought it was a garbage truck.

“I looked out the window and saw this truck upside-down and the tree broken in the yard,” she said.

Svensrud reported seeing multiple people exit the vehicle, but only one, a young woman, was taken to the hospital.

“They just came from the high school,” she said about the individuals who exited the vehicle.

One tall tree was knocked down by the force of the impact, which snapped its trunk and covered the car with branches.

