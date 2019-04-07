VIDEO: One person injured as fire destroys private auto shop near Langley home

Several classic cars destroyed in blaze that closed the 1400-block of 232nd Street

There are reports of a house fire on 232nd Street, south of 16th Avenue that required Township fire crews to shuttle in water. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire in a large private shop in Langley caused minor injuries to one man while destroying a number of classic automobiles Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. a fire was reported on 232 Street just south of 16th Avenue.

Eight Langley fire department vehicles were called to the scene, as well as police.

The road was blocked off to all traffic between 14 and 16 Avenues for several hours.

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said because the rural area has no water lines, a shuttle of tanker trucks was used to maintain a continuous flow.

A man, who had visible scorch marks to his left temple and serious-looking burns on his left hand, said the fire was a gasoline-fueled blaze that quickly got out of control.

“It burnt my phone pretty bad,” he said, showing the soot-covered device to a Langley Advance Times reporter.

A number of collectible cars were destroyed in the fire, with vintages ranging from the 1930s to the 1960s, the man’s wife said.

“They’re not insured,” the woman said.

The couple’s son said the fire caused “a few explosions” likely the result of inflated tires blowing up in the flames.

“It was scary,” he said.

None of the family were willing to be identified.

B.C. Ambulance examined the injured man and offered to take him to hospital, but he refused, chief Ferguson said,

Damage to the shop and a lean-to next to it was extensive, Ferguson said.

A large house next to it appeared unscathed.