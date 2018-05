At least one person was taken to hospital after this vehicle rolled over on Hwy. 1 eastbound before the 200 Street overpass Sunday morning. Shane MacKichan photo

At least one person is believed to have been injured following a rollover crash on Highway 1 on the Surrey-Langley border Sunday morning.

The single vehicle crash sent one person to hospital with what were reportedly critical injuries

Surrey RCMP closed the right two lanes for eight hours, causing serious traffic backups.