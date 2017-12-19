VIDEO: One injured in Collision at Columbia and 18th in Castlegar

There was a two-vehicle collision at Columbia Avenue and 18th Street early Tuesday afternoon. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

There was a collision at Columbia Avenue and 18th Street early Tuesday afternoon that blocked access to 18th Street from Columbia.

The incident involved two vehicles and was caused by poor road conditions.

“There was a car that was parked at the stoplight on 18th getting ready to turn left — so southbound onto Columbia. A car was coming northbound on Columbia — an SUV actually — and was not speeding, going nice and slow, and turned right onto 18th. Unfortunately, with the road conditions being what they were, it was literally like trying to turn right on a skating rink,” explained Cpl. Brett Turner of the Castlegar RCMP.

The SUV drifted into the side of the stopped car.

Following the accident, an off-duty first responder arrived and assisted with first aid.

Turner was the first one officially on the scene and the Castlegar Fire Department and BC Ambulance arrived shortly after.

Firefighters say they received the call at 12:11 p.m. and after arriving had to cut open the door of the vehicle that was struck with the Jaws of Life.

The driver was transported to Castlegar Health Centre with what Turner believes were minor injuries.

A reminder that the heavy snowfall made streets slippery. Drivers should use caution and if, at all possible, avoid driving until roads are plowed and sanded.

live