VIDEO: One injured in Aldergrove stabbing

Around 11:30pm Saturday night, Oct. 17, 2020, Langley crews responded to a report of a stabbing victim in the 26900 block of 27th Ave in Aldergrove. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A stabbing in Aldergrove has sent one person was taken to hospital for treatment

Around 11:30pm Saturday night, Oct. 17, Langley crews responded to a report of a stabbing victim in the 26900 block of 27th Ave in Aldergrove.

Once RCMP secured the scene, paramedics and firefighters appear to have assisted a victim that was transported to hospital.

A BCAS air ambulance landed at nearby Betty Gilbert Elementary School.

RCMP could be seen coming and going from the basement door of a house with evidence bags and a Victim Services worker was on the scene.

More to come.

