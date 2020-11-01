VIDEO: One in hospital after stabbing incident Halloween night in Maple Ridge

Around 6:55 p.m. Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Maple Ridge RCMP officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 21800 block of Mountainview Crescent near Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

One person is listed in stable condition after a stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge school on Halloween night.

Around 6:55 p.m. Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31, Maple Ridge RCMP officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 21800 block of Mountainview Crescent near Maple Ridge Secondary School.

RCMP officers located the scene of the incident on the northwest corner of the school and cordoned off the area.

Police said two groups of people had engaged in an argument, and one was injured with what initially appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

That person was taken from the scene by ambulance and transported them to hospital with a police escort.

As of Sunday morning, their condition was listed as stable.

Another ambulance attended the scene to assist other people involved who were apparently suffering from the effects of pepper spray.

Maple Ridge RCMP said the public is not in danger.

The investigation is continuing.

