VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Car left road, hit power pole in the single-vehicle collision which happened around 3:30 a.m.

The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

An early-morning fatal collision on a winding Chilliwack road has left one young woman dead and three other people injured after the car they were in left the road and hit a power pole on Saturday.

The car was travelling westbound on Vedder Mountain Road, near Cultus Lake, around 3:20 a.m. March 7 when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The woman died at the scene. She was in her 20s.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well for one person who suffered serious injuries.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors, but two liquor bottles were seen being photographed by investigators.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene for the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours while police investigated the collision and BC Hydro repaired the damage.

Check back for more details as they become available.

RELATED: Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

RELATED: Alcohol a factor in Promontory Road crash

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News