VIDEO: One dead after apparent stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Surrey RCMP and IHIT are on the scene of a stabbing in South Surrey that left one man dead. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Multiple police vehicles and officers are at a South Surrey parking lot this morning, following an apparent stabbing.

According to a news release issued just before 8 a.m., police came across a man with stab wounds in the 1700-block of 152 Street just after 3 a.m.

He succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act, “based on the investigative theory in this initial phase.”

Police have a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street cordoned off with yellow police tape, and a white Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tent can be seen in the parking lot’s entranceway, on the lot’s north side.

Access to 18 Avenue is blocked west of 152 Street to Southmere Crescent.

IHIT has scheduled a media briefing for 11:15 today.

The stabbing is the third major police incident on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in the last two weeks. On Aug. 2, Hells Angel member Suminder Grewal was shot and killed in his vehicle while in a Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 6, one man was airlifted to hospital after police, responding to a report of a fight, found him stabbed in the 900-block of 160 Street. Two people were later arrested in the Cloverdale area.

An area resident passing by this morning’s scene said he woke to sirens at 3:33 a.m. He declined to provide his name, but expressed concern the incidents are disconcerting.

“Getting closer to home,” he said. “I don’t really like this.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca

