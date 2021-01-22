Video on women’s march emphasizes that violence against women increasing

Key messages from Chilliwack women leaders as the FV Marches for Women March goes virtual

The 4th Annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women March is virtual this year, and this file shot depicts speeches from the first march from Jan. 20, 2018. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)

The 4th Annual Fraser Valley Women’s March has gone virtual this year.

Key messages are in a new video featuring four women leaders.

The theme of the Fraser Valley Marches for Women March is ‘Standing our Ground’ reflecting the need to bring awareness of the sharp rise in domestic violence, violence against women and job loss, due to COVID-19, said Patti MacAhonic, founder of the local march and Ann Davis Transition Society executive director.

“It is so important to come together to push for social justice for the most marginalized and oppressed among us, to become a voice for the voiceless and to work in solidarity for women’s and girls’ rights, it starts right here, right now, with each one of us,” said MacAhonic.

Ann Davis reps together with the University of the Fraser Valley, Wilma House and the Fraser Valley Labour Council are encouraging all to join in supporting women’s and girls’ rights, by watching the video, with messages from: MacAhonic, Dr. Joanne MacLean, University of the Fraser Valley President; Danielle (DJ) Pohl, Chairperson – Local Executive 1204, B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union; Ivy Peers, Indigenous Youth Advocate and Cultural Advisor RECLAIM Society plus Aboriginal Drumming and Singing from Dionne McGrath, Ann Davis Transition Society Cultural Advisor and Elder.

The Women’s March is an important tactic for unifying our communities in order to create change and equality.

“Now is the time to show solidarity. We must not rest until women have equity, justice and parity at all levels of leadership in society.

“We are encouraging all interested in supporting women and girl’s rights to join us, watch, share widely and reflect on how you can make a difference.”

