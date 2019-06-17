VIDEO: Okanagan-Shuswap weather + dad joke stand-off in honour of Father’s Day

The sun is forecasted to be out on Monday, June 17 for Kelowna and Penticton. It’s probably suggesting you leave work early to get all your week’s worth of frolicking done. While farther north in Vernon and Salmon Arm, forecasters are calling on a possibility of showers.

In Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and a low of 15 C later in the evening. There will be some winds this afternoon just to keep you cooled off.

In Penticton: Exactly the same as Kelowna. There is a UV index of nine which means apply sunscreen, folks.

STORY OF THE DAY: RAMA and Migrant Rights Network supporters protest for enhanced labour rights amongst migrant workers

In Vernon: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent of rain this afternoon and a high of 31 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Humidity is at 75 per cent with a high of 30 C.

Fact of the day: The Galapagos Islands belong to Ecuador.

Word of the day: Caterpillar: A person who preys on others (Dictionary.com).

Video of the day: In honour of Father’s Day, check out these fellas duke it out in a dad-joke competition.

First one to laugh, loses! ðŸ˜‚ Our Dad Jokes were at another level this year for Dad Fest! #FathersDay #DadJokes pic.twitter.com/kueDIb4TTf — Church @ The Springs (@thespringsfl) June 17, 2019

@davidvenn_David.venn@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.