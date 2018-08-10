VIDEO: Oak Bay police issue ticket thanks to Twitter user

A video tweet Aug. 9 highlights the value of dash cams to police, though, officers note, they’d rather people just obey traffic signals.

The parody Twitter account @OakBayGazette posted the video of an SUV cruising through a stop sign.

“Yesterday, we received a video of a car driving through the stop sign,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department. “We immediately located the driver and issued a ticket.”

The intersection was one the four-way stops along Bowker Avenue, an area known for drivers disobeying traffic orders.

“This is just one of many intersections where the traffic laws are flouted,” Bernoties said. “The lack of concern for others is very disappointing. I suspect they drive more carefully down their own street.”

The video appeared the day Attorney General David Eby announced more in the ongoing changes at ICBC. The changes include more discounts for experienced drivers and penalties for tickets and convictions will go up.

“The ICBC rate changes could make careless driving behaviour much more expensive. I hope so,” Bernoties said.

“Last night, while off duty, I observed a driver approaching a stop sign and he appeared almost panicked as he was looking right and left really fast to see if it was clear without stopping. Its difficult to understand why he wouldn’t just relax, stop at the sign, and then go when its safe to do so. We’re talking about seconds.”