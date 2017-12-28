Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry have been identified as the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders, Mayor Nils Jensen has announced a candlelight vigil this Saturday at 7 pm on Willows Beach where the girls often played. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oak Bay and the wider Vancouver Island community are struggling to cope with the senseless loss of sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry in the Christmas Day double homicide that rocked the community.

The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders and Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen announced a candlelight vigil on Willows Beach where the girls often played.

