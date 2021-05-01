VIDEO: Northwest Regional Airport apron expansion work nears completion

Northwest Regional Airport’s apron expansion project to expand the parking spot areas for aircraft is slated for completion in May, says airport general manager Carman Hendry.

The $2 million project began last October and is needed to accommodate the increasing amount of charter traffic flying in crews working on the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat.

The prime reason for the expansion – which is 60 metres wide and 100 metres long – is to ensure the safety of the aircraft as they maneuver around the parking apron area, said Hendry.

In November work was paused when it began to snow and resumed again in April.

“We can now accommodate an additional two aircraft stands in the apron primarily for charter traffic that has increased in the last year and is expected to continue to increase over the next few years, said manager of airport development, Dave Kumpolt.

Currently the apron can accommodate four aircraft on four stands but with the expansion the apron can service six full size aircrafts.

An average 27 charters are now arriving each week and that the number is expected to increase to 35 – 37 flights as construction at the LNG Canada site ramps up to full operations.

Terrace Standard