VIDEO: Northern Health bus on its side just north of Quesnel

A Northern Health bus wasn’t the only vehicle going off the road last night.
Just across from the bus on its side off the road, is a semi-truck also in the ditch. Both vehicles were off the road 10 minutes north of Quesnel.
The bus, which was making a regularly scheduled trip back from Prince George, was only carrying one passenger. According to Northern Health, the passenger was okay, and the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern health speculated bad weather caused the crash in a Facebook post.
