VIDEO: Northern Health bus on its side just north of Quesnel

The bus and a semi-truck went off the road just feet away from each other

The driver of this Northern Health Bus was taken to hospital after it ran off the road. The passenger was okay. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A Northern Health bus wasn’t the only vehicle going off the road last night.

Just across from the bus on its side off the road, is a semi-truck also in the ditch. Both vehicles were off the road 10 minutes north of Quesnel.

The bus, which was making a regularly scheduled trip back from Prince George, was only carrying one passenger. According to Northern Health, the passenger was okay, and the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern health speculated bad weather caused the crash in a Facebook post.

