Island Health, in conjunction with Helijet, tested the heliports Tuesday as part of the activation process for both the Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals.

Since the heliports received Transport Canada certification in June, Island Health has been working with BC Emergency Health Services, the air ambulance provider, flight crews and clinical staff to complete training and orientation processes leading to heliport activations by late summer.

