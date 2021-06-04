VIDEO: No women candidates for Langley RCMP officer in charge post, council told

Coun. Teri James (L) told mayor Val van den Broek (R) that the RCMP could not explain why there were no women candidates short-listed for officer-in-charge of the Langley detachment. (file)

There were four candidates short-listed for the job of top cop in Langley City and Township, and while all were “excellent,” none were women, City council was told.

Coun. Teri James described the day-long process to select an new officer-in-charge (OIC) for the Langley RCMP detachment at the Monday, May 31 meeting of City Council.

It was “an absolute honour” to serve on the hiring panel, James commented.

James, along with City CAO Francis Cheung and Township mayor Jack Froese and Township CAO Mark Bakken selected Inspector Adrian Marsden to be the new Langley superintendent after a day-long session of interviewing each candidate.

Marsden’s selection was announced May 12.

All of the prospective OICs were “exceptional,” James commented.

“We would have done well with any of them, for sure.”

In response to a question by Coun, Rudy Storteboom, James said the RCMP “pre-vets” candidates, who are then interviewed by the panel for about an hour and a half each.

In response to a question by mayor Val van den Boek, James confirmed there were no female Mounties among the four.

James said she did ask why there were no women among the candidates during the selection process, but “they weren’t able to answer.”

“Whatever the machine was on their end, it was well in motion before we were given the information that we needed to make a decision,” Jame commented.

“I’m very disapointed by that,” van den Broek said.

“Very disapointed.”

Marsden, a 28-year veteran with the RCMP has worked as an investigator with the RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit, BC RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team, federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, as well as the Duncan / North Cowichan detachment plain-clothes investigative teams.

Marsden replaces Supt. Murray Power, who was reassigned to RCMP E-Division headquarters in Surrey after questions were raised about police overtime related to the mayor’s Winter Wonderland Gala charity fundraiser to benefit the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation .

In April, City council ordered a third report on the matter, and signalled they want to review the current relationship with the Mounties by looking into options that could include creating an independent Langley police service.

It followed a sometimes-heated debate over the second report on the issue, presented to council on Monday, April 26 that said assistant RCMP commissioner Maureen Levy confirmed one officer who attended the event had worked four hours overtime, at the suggestion of Power, to help cover the cost of buying tickets.

Levy said a “thorough review” showed $361.44 in overtime was charged to the City of Langley after the gala.

Several members of council were skeptical, pointing to the first report by Paul Gill, the former Maple Ridge general manager of finance and corporate services, which said 35 Langley RCMP members attended the event and 19 of them came with spouses or guests, buying 54 tickets for a total value of $8,100.

