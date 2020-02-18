VIDEO: No serious injuries in Hope apartment fire

Smoke was seen billowing from ground flood suite on Park Street

Eleanor Burnside, right, managed to put her cat BiBi in a carrier before being evacuated from her apartment on Park Street in Hope on Tuesday (Feb. 18). (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

A small fire in a Hope apartment building was quickly brought under control on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in a ground floor suite at King’s Court apartments on Park Street. Smoke was billowing out of the patio door, and everyone was evacuated from the building.

There seem to be no serious injuries on the scene, and residents waited on the sidewalks to be allowed back into their building.

