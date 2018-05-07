VIDEO: No one hurt in downtown Castlegar house fire

Emergency officials are now on the scene of a house fire in downtown Castlegar.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen of a single-family home on Monday at about 10:50 a.m. Initial reports are everyone in the building at the time escaped and no one was injured.

Three fire trucks responded to the blaze, on the 100 block of 9th Avenue.

As of noon, crews had the fire under control but remained on scene.

All of the family’s pets were rescued and one dog was being treated with oxygen.

Castlegar News will bring you more details as they become available.