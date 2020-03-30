VIDEO: No need to stockpile food says Mission mayor

Mission Mayor Pam Alexis has released a new message and video to the public.

Her message reads:

Dear Residents of Mission:

I want to check-in with you about a topic I know hits close to home for everyone during this anxious time: having enough food for our families.

While it’s a good idea to pick-up a few extra non-perishable food items to have on hand, there is no need to stockpile. The stores in Mission have enough food and supplies for everyone to buy.

In fact, I wanted to thank our local grocery stores for their hard work keeping our community stocked with the food and essentials we need for daily life.

Particularly, I want to acknowledge a few incredible steps some of our local grocery stores have taken to ease the spread of COVID-19. Many stores have dedicated their first hour of shopping to seniors, people with disabilities and those who are vulnerable. I’ve seen stores mark their floors with tape to ensure customers have enough physical distancing while waiting for the check-out, and I’m starting to see frontline workers, such as first responders and healthcare workers, also receive exclusive shopping time.

These measures go a long way to keep people safe, while ensuring everyone has access to what they need.

Thank you again, Mission, for all your vigilance in helping stop spread the COVID-19 virus. We’re a community that cares about each other and it absolutely shows.

We need to keep up our 100% commitment to doing our part to help bend the curve of this virus. We have to keep going. We are in it together.

Mayor Pam Alexis and Council

Mission City Record