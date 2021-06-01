VIDEO: New Popeyes in Abbotsford constructed in less than two weeks

The brand new Popeyes is set to open in the fall. (Submitted)

Abbotsford is the chosen site for the first-ever partnership between Popeyes restaurant and Nexii Building Solutions.

Commuters may have spotted the construction of the new fried chicken establishment, which can be seen off of Highway 1 just before the Mount Lehman exit.

It is located on Livingstone Avenue and is part of the Mount Lehman Crossing shopping centre.

Nexii stated it constructed the building in less than two weeks, using green construction technology. The building products are precision manufactured in plants to project specifications using 3D software. This process means that Nexii panels are able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite, and they claim it accelerates standard build times by between 50 to 75 per cent. This process – where Nexii products are manufactured offsite and assembled on site – enables Nexii to eliminate almost all onsite construction waste.

Nexii stated that its technology will reduce the Popeyes restaurant’s operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30 per cent as a result of two key innovations: its choice of building material and assembly process. They added that their proprietary material Nexiite, used within its building panels, is more thermally efficient and less carbon-intensive than concrete. When assembled, the Nexii panels create an airtight building envelope. They claim this improves a building’s energy efficiency and, in turn, significantly lowers the greenhouse gas emissions for ongoing building operation.

The construction of this restaurant is similar to the construction of the new Starbucks in that same retail development from back in December.

This Popeyes is set to open in the fall, and Nexii stated they are in talks for further projects at this site.

This marks the second location for Popeyes in Abbotsford, as the first establishment for the franchise opened in east Abbotsford in November 2019.

“As a company, we are committed to building the most loved restaurant brands in the world, and reducing our environmental impact while doing so,” stated Robert Manuel, general manager for Popeyes in Canada. “We are therefore excited to partner with Nexii to reduce the carbon emissions of an upcoming Canadian restaurant in British Columbia. This is just one of many steps we’re taking as a brand to positively affect climate change, and we’re looking forward to continuing this important sustainability journey with our restaurants.”

