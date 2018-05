Watch the video where only half of the Prince Rupert Northern View team received the alert

Province tests out new nationwide alert system on cellphones. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The first testing for the new nationwide emergency system kicked off on Wednesday.

The Northern View team have cell phone numbers from different provinces, one from B.C., so we decided to see how the new emergency alert system test would work. Two out of the four phones received the alert. Did you get the alert?

