VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

  • Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.

Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely.

A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.

He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”

Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.

More to come.

