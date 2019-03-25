VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Emergency crews respond to a house fire in East Kelowna. (Carli Berry/Kelowna Capital News)

Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.

Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely.

A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.

He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”

Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.

A garage in East #Kelowna is fully ablaze Monday morning. Multiple fire crews are on scene, as is our @carliberry_ @BlackPressMedia

STORY: https://t.co/P0xWAUyAvw pic.twitter.com/CV986TZBV8 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) March 25, 2019

More to come.

#Kelowna crews responding to a structure fire in the Hall Road area. Please stay out of the area to give them room to work #2ndalarm @AlannaCKelly @KelownaNow @CastanetNews pic.twitter.com/4s5TfuJNde — Kelowna Professional (@IAFF953) March 25, 2019

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.