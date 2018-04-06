VIDEO: Mounties involved in evening crash at major Langley intersection

Curtis Crash

Several people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involved an unmarked police vehicle Friday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m. this evening, firefighters and police were called to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 200th Street and 56th Avenue in Langley City.

Witnesses on scene said a black Mustang and a beige sedan collided with the Langley RCMP vehicle.

At least two poeple were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A child safety seat was visible on scene, but it’s unclear if that was directly connected to this crash.

Onlookers don’t believe any RCMP members were injured.

The collision occurred wit hsuch force that the front end of the sedan was sheared off, and the rear wheel broken off the axel of the Mustang.

Numerous other unmarked RCMP vehicles were at the scene after the crash.

The intersection was closed down for some time to facilitate the investigation.

