VIDEO: Mounties investigating pedestrian accident in rural Langley

A rural section of road, along the south end of 240th Street, is closed to traffic as police investigate a pedstrian accident Tuesday night. (Curtis Kreklau/South Frasr News Services)

by Black Press Media

Details are still coming in, but a section of a rural Langley road has been shut down Tuesday night after a pedestrian was struck.

Mounties and fire crews were called to the 2100-block of 240th Street just after 8 p.m. with reports a person had been struck on the remote area of road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. Police could not be reached for comment.

A witness described the section of road as “very dark,” and noted it was raining at the time of the crash.

Langley RCMP have, however, closed down the section of 240th Street from 24th Avenue south to 16th Avenue, while investigators take photographs, collect evidence, and canvas nearby properties.

“The offending vehicle was not immediately visible at the scene,” the witness said.

