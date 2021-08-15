RCIMP had roads blocked off in rural Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon, and a property behind barricades as they investigated what was only being described as a serious crime. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

VIDEO: Mounties converge on Pitt Meadows farm home and field

A rural section of Old Dewdney Trunk Road was blocked off for a police investigation Sunday

  • Aug. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Early indications are that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to a rural Pitt Meadows property late this afternoon.

A significant police presence was evident in the 20000-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road, at McKechnie Road, on Sunday afternoon – with the secondary thoroughfare through Pitt Meadows blocked for several hours.

More than a dozen different police vehicles were on scene, and a huge area was behind police tape before the sunset.

Officers seemed to be focused on what looked like a farmer’s field next to a large home, with multiple police cruisers parked in the driveway.

Indications are that a body may have been discovered in the field.

Security personnel were also on scene, and road barricades were in place, said one witness on scene who felt both were significant indicators of an extended crime scene.

While IHIT had not officially announced its involvement, some of its personnel was believed to have been seen on site.

In the meantime, IHIT was also deployed today to assist with a suspicious death in Burnaby of 38-year-old Kenneth Thomas Howe of Surrey. He was found in the 6200-block of Darnley Street on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more on the Pitt Meadows incident as it comes available.

