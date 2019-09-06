VIDEO: Motorcyclists rushed to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Mounties had the roads blocked for hours in the area of 248th Street and 64th Avenue

Police were combing over the accident debris for indications of what caused a crash at 248th Street and 64th Avenue in Langley Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on a street in rural Langley this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Friday, about 3:30 to 4 p.m. along 64th Avenue near 248th Street.

The collision is believed to involve a motorcycle and a minivan.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to hospital, with what witnesses described as serious injuries.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) was called to the scene to work with Langley RCMP on analyzing the crash site.

The roads were closed in all directions for some time.

