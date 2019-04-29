VIDEO: Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford

A motorcycle crash took place Sunday night in the area of Essendene and Gladys avenues in Abbotsford. (Photo by Curtis Kreklau)

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday evening in Abbotsford.

The incident took place at about 8 p.m. at Gladys Avenue and Essendene Avenue in the historic downtown core.

First responders arrived to find the rider and his motorcycle down in the road.

The rider was taken to a waiting air ambulance at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and then transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital’s trauma centre. His current condition is not known.

Police closed the road and interviewed several witnesses. The exact cause of the collision is not known at this time, although no other vehicles were involved.

