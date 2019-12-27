15 intersection cameras have been set up across the province and more are coming. (ICBC)

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 27 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Recycle your tree

How do you give your real Christmas tree a new life after Christmas? To find out read the story by Victoria News reporter Kendra Crighton. CLICK HERE.

Recognizing North Saanich

North Saanich has new plans to recognize their business and volunteers. For more information on this story by Wolf Depner, CLICK HERE.

More intersection cameras coming

More cameras to capture speeding and red-light violations are coming to British Columbia. To read the story by Tom Fletcher, CLICK HERE.

