The MMIW event took place May 22 at Fraser River Heritage Park

The Mission Friendship Centre held an MMIW event on May 22 at Fraser River Heritage Park.

The day included the welcoming of guests with an elder and songs and prayers by the Fraser Valley Drum Group.

Eagle Counseling was also on hand to provide cedar brushings and counseling.

The Butterflies in Spirit dance group performed and plaques were presented to all those who lost a loved one, as well as a blanketing ceremony.