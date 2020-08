Watch emergency crews go to work against the fire on Fraser Crescent on Aug. 20

A Youtube video has emerged of Mission firefighters battling the flames of yesterday’s early-morning fire.

The fire spread through a townhouse complex on Fraser Crescent at around 1 a.m., the video was taken 30 minutes later.

Approximately 30 firefighters showed up to the scene and quickly got the fire under control, but not before it severely damaged five units.

Read the full story below:

