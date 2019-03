The CP Rail line had to be shut down temporarily in order to run hoses over the tracks

Mission firefighters battled a medium size brush fire behind the Walmart on Tuesday morning. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission Fire Rescue Services were called out to battle a brush fire by the CP Rail tracks, behind the Walmart on Tuesday (March 26) morning.

The fire started at about 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered a medium sized fire burning close to a homeless camp.

The CP Rail line had to be closed down for a short period of time so firefighters could run hoses across the tracks.

The fire was quickly contained.

No cause of the fire has been announced at this time.