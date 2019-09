A minor vehicle collision ended with a man being arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in Abbotsford last night.

Around 11 p.m. police pulled over a truck across shortly after the accident in the McCallum road roundabout. The driver was ask to use the breathalyzer multiple times but refused. He was put in the back of the police cruiser in handcuffs and the vehicle was towed.

