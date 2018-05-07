VIDEO: Minor injuries in downtown Castlegar house fire

The Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire in downtown Castlegar Monday morning.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen of a single-family home in the 100 block of 9th Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. The one person who was in the house at the time was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

The fire was quickly contained and completely extinguished by 11:20 a.m.

One occupant of the home sustained smoke inhalation and was trasported to the hospital.

There were three pets in the home at the time of the fire. One dog escaped on its own. One cat and another dog were rescued by firefighters. CFD used their PET O2 equipment and successfully resuscitated the dog.

Ten firefighters, two engines, Ladder 1 and Command 1 responded to the fire.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for observation and later released.