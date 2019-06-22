Mike Bennie, Mid Island Métis Nation member, demonstrated tomahawk throwing at National Indigenous Peoples Day festivities in Nanaimo June 21. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

VIDEO: Metis culture celebrated at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Nanaimo

Mid Island Metis Nation vice-president discusses history of Metis peoples

First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture was celebrated at National Indigenous Peoples Day festivities in Nanaimo Friday.

The Government of Canada declared June 21 a day to to recognize and celebrate the culture and contributions of the country’s indigenous cultures and Mid Island Métis Nation was among the organizations hosting the event.

Indigenous vendors sold their wares, there was a salmon barbecue and aboriginal cultural performances.

The nation had its 26-foot teepee on display and Tim Low, Mid Island Métis Nation vice-president, gave a history of his people.

Earlier in the day, the Métis, along with Snuneymuxw First Nation, raised their flags as part of a National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Vancouver Island University.

