VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP

Sylvia Lindgren is the BC NDP's candidate for the Shuswap riding. (File photo)

Sylvia Lindgren,

BC NDP

A second time candidate and current city councillor, I have has spent my career working in education and health care.

During my 18 years in public education, I have served as the CUPE local president, earning a reputation as a strong advocate for workers’ rights and safety.

The two biggest issues people have brought forward to me in my time on council are affordability and the climate crisis.

In our region, 33 per cent of households face housing costs that are either unaffordable or severely unaffordable.

Having one in three people spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing is not just bad for them, it’s bad for the economy.

When people don’t have disposable income it affects everyone, especially small businesses where people would spend money if they had it.

Some of the biggest turnouts I’ve seen at council meetings have involved the climate crisis, whether it was the need to declare a state of emergency, or public concern for development projects that threatened ecosystems.

I am proud of the work the BC NDP have done with Andrew Weaver to create an aggressive climate strategy, but I know there is more work to be done.

Read more: Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

Read more: Snap election, climate and infrastructure discussed at Shuswap candidates’ forum

contact

Salmon Arm Observer