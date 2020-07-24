VIDEO: ‘Medicine not missiles,’ demonstrators say to Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta

Demonstrators protested in front of Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Poptaâ€™s constituency office on Friday, hoping to raise awareness that buying new fighter jets are unnecessary. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Protesters met in front of Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s constituency office at noon on Friday – demanding that the federal government cancel its costly campaign for the procurement of 88 advanced fighter jets.

Last July, Ottawa launched a $19-billion competition for the jets, which will reportedly “contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and to meet Canada’s international obligations,” said the government.

Co-organizer, Marilyn Konstapel of Aldergrove, said demonstrators are hoping raise awareness that health care and education are more essential to Canadian citizens than defense.

“In the time of COVID, where everybody is concerned about money, my sign says ‘medicine, not missiles,” Konstapel noted. “We think they [fighter jets] are the wrong priority for the government at this time.”

The July 24 “Strike for Climate Peace: No New Fighter Jets” protest was one of 18 coordinated by Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, World Beyond War, and Peace Brigades International-Canada.

Five demonstrators, all wearing masks and practising social distancing, held signs near van Popta’s constituency office, suggesting other areas where the $19-billion could be spent including education and health care.

“I’m here because I don’t believe that fighter jets belong in our defense department,” Konstapel explained. “They’re not defensive, they’re offensive. They’re basically killing machines that are sent overseas to harm other people.”

READ MORE: ‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protesters call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

Brendan Martin with World Beyond War said this is a campaign initiated by several peace groups, which will last for 18 months to get attention of Canadian people and the government so the plan to purchase 88 new fighter jets will not go through.

“Fighter jets do not bring democracy or freedom, they destroy countries,” Martin said. “The only way to defeat political monsters is by non-violence. People need good jobs, education, housing, and elder care, so we are making our voices heard and asking people to speak with politicians and friends so plan will not go forward.”

The initiative is supported by Canadian peace groups including Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Labour Against the Arms Trade, Ottawa Raging Grannies, Regina Peace Council, and Canadian Peace Congress.

Other demonstrations will take place outside of Members of Parliament’s offices in Victoria, Vancouver, Regina, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta did not have a comment at this time.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times