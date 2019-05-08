VIDEO: Mayor Cobb returns to work part-time

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb suffered a heart attack in April, and on Monday, May 6 was back on the job

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a welcome hand shake from Lions Club member Bruce Lennox on Wednesday outside the Cariboo Memorial Complex where the club is making food for the NCLGA convention. Lennox told Cobb he was glad to see him as Cobb has just returned to work part-time after suffering a heart attack in April. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is back at work — but only part-time.

Cobb suffered a heart attack on April 10.

After presenting himself at Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s emergency department that morning, he was transferred and had a stint installed at Kelowna General Hospital.

He returned home on the weekend and has been recuperating ever since.

On Monday, May 6, he was back on the job, and is attending the North Central Local Government Convention being held in Williams Lake this week.

Here we caught up with him outside the Cariboo Memorial Complex after he delivered his welcoming speech Wednesday morning inside Rink 2.

