VIDEO: Mayor Cobb returns to work part-time

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is back at work — but only part-time.
Cobb suffered a heart attack on April 10.
After presenting himself at Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s emergency department that morning, he was transferred and had a stint installed at Kelowna General Hospital.
He returned home on the weekend and has been recuperating ever since.
On Monday, May 6, he was back on the job, and is attending the North Central Local Government Convention being held in Williams Lake this week.
Read more: NCLGA convention and AGM officially kicks off Tuesday in lakecity
Here we caught up with him outside the Cariboo Memorial Complex after he delivered his welcoming speech Wednesday morning inside Rink 2.
news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter