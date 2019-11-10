VIDEO: Maple Ridge cyclist struck by pickup, rushed to hospital

Mounties had another neighbourhood the western portion of town behind police tape again Saturday

For the second time in as many days, a neighbourhood in west Maple Ridge was behind police tape Saturday afternoon.

This time, it was because of an accident involving a cyclist who had to be rushed to hospital.

The accident occurred at 117th Avenue and 210th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A cyclist and pickup truck collided, the impact throwing the cyclist several metres where he reportedly came to rest under a parked SUV, described a witness on scene.

Local Mounties, paramedics, and firefighters were all called to the scene, where the male cyclist was treated and rushed to hospital with what were being described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP closed the intersection and surrounding area – in all four directions – for several hours while they completed for their investigation.

It was raining at the time of collision.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was reportedly cooperating with police.

