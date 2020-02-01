Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

Salmon Arm fire crews arrived at the Salmon Arm Comfort Inn to rescue a man trapped in an elevator on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Sean Heddle)

A man was rescued from an elevator at a Salmon Arm hotel after the building lost power Saturday morning.

Strong winds caused several outages across the Shuswap on Saturday morning, including the Salmon Arm Comfort Inn.

As the power went out a man who stepped into the elevator on the main floor became trapped.

According to front desk staff, the man remained in the elevator for 15 minutes before Salmon Arm fire crews were able to open the doors.

