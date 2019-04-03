VIDEO: Man arrested after police incident in South Surrey

Man tackled outside gated community, taken away in handcuffs

Surrey RCMP surrounded a South Surrey home Tuesday afternoon and put one man in handcuffs.

Multiple police vehicles and officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes were at a home in Elgin Wynd, near the 144 Street and 32B Avenue intersection April 2.

A neighbour told Peace Arch News that she saw one man being arrested, and that the home has been frequented by police in the past.

After the neighbour spoke to PAN, a reporter on scene watched a man leave the gated community while being followed by police.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was shouting at police and after a brief physical altercation was eventually tackled to the ground by a police officer.

The Surrey RCMP told Black Press late Tuesday that the incident was related to the execution of a search warrant.

More to come.