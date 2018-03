RCMP say victim may have suffered from medical distress

A 69-year-old Langley man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in the 6200 block of 256 Street.

Police said the vehicle went off the road clipping several mailboxes before hitting a parked car just prior to 10 a.m.

It is believed the male suffered medical distress which then caused the collision. He was alone in the vehicle and is reportedly in serious condition. No one else was injured as a result of the collision.