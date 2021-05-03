VIDEO: ‘Magical adventure through musical time’ coming to Surrey’s Digital Stage

An all-ages show that offers “a magical adventure through musical time” is up next on Surrey’s Digital Stage.

The Myrtle Sisters star in “Out of Time,” a production presented online by Surrey Civic Theatres for a two-week run, from May 14 to 29. Tickets to watch are “pay what you can,” with $15 suggested.

Physical comedy is promised, along with nostalgic three-part harmony, as sisters Shirl, Edna and Gladys Myrtle arrive in 2021 from 1919, along with their pet fish, in a broken time machine.

“Can the time machine be fixed?” asks an event advisory. “Can they share their love of the Charleston, Shim Sham, and the Jive in the present day? Will the hits of today hinder or help their quest? Come along for a magical ride and let the Myrtle Sisters with their harmonies and high jinks get your toes tapping with glee.”

The 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 broadcast will include a post-show chat with the East Vancouver-based Myrtle Sisters, the trio of Candice Roberts, Nayana Fielkov and Kat Single-Dain.

The performers have worked together for many years and toured together across Canada and internationally.

“Gosh, we have been to fringe festivals and music events all over the place; everywhere from Prince Edward Island to Burning Man,” Fielkov noted.

“In the show,” she added, “we play three sisters, and in real life too, we are very much a family. We have so much fun working and performing together. To be honest, we laugh our faces off, and we are constantly reworking our shows and scripts because it’s just so much fun to do. It’s just so exciting to work together and create new things, it’s one of our favourite parts. We get a lot of satisfaction and joy from working together and we all really lean into the discovery of performing, and we all bring little pieces of the puzzle into that creative synergy that makes the process so wonderful.”

Surrey’s Digital Stage shows are designed to help people staying home connect with the performing arts. Surrey Civic Theatres (surrey.ca/theatre) aims to present “a curated mix of professional performances ranging from theatre, music, dance, stand-up comedy, and puppetry with an invitation to connect, laugh, dance, have thought-provoking conversations, and be inspired.”

