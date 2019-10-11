VIDEO: Madeleine Sauve – NDP candidate in Abbotsford

Madeleine Sauve, the NDP candidate in Abbotsford, sat down with The News for an interview Friday.

We asked her about the deficit, her party’s position on pipelines, and how feasible the NDP’s climate change plan is.

Sauve also responded to a written questionnaire about his priorities and suitability for office. Find both below. For information on the boundary of the major local ridings, and information on other local candidates, click here.

1. Why are you personally running to be a member of Parliament?

For too long many of us have not seen ourselves represented in Ottawa. We didn’t get the Electoral Reform we were promised by Trudeau and Canada’s deepening inequality is a result of greed and social neglect. Inequality is the result of many of our problems and in a country as wealthy and compassionate as Canada, there is no reason for anyone to suffer or to lose faith in a better future.

I am working with Jagmeet Singh and the NDP to lift the progressive voices of Abbotsford to make life better for everyone. I am in it for you!

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

I am a determined and well-informed woman with advocacy skills. I have prepared for this work by studying political structures and governance systems that inform effective policy. I have real life skills as a mother, worker and community leader to engage, deliberate and secure solutions to lift us all up.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

Affordability and how the future of our planet will sustain our needs. Life has become too expensive and incomes have not kept pace. We also need to get real about our destructive consumption and build more sustainable infrastructure that will allow us to continue enjoying this beautiful place together.