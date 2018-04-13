VIDEO: Lougheed Highway closed after fatal MVA overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP have shut down Lougheed Highway between 216th and 222nd streets after a fatal accident overnight.

An assessment is currently in progress. A coroner’s van attended and a body was removed from the north side of the highway on the westbound lanes at approximately 219th Street at about 7:30 a.m.

REMINDER – #BCHwy7 Closed due to vehicle incident between 216th and 222nd St #MapleRidge assessment in progress. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/iNpIvtuqLq — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 13, 2018

A pedestrian was hit, according to one report. The accident happened some time early Friday morning.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages and confirmed the fatality.

The estimated time of opening the highway is by 9 a.m., according to DriveBC. The road remained closed as of 8 a.m.

Maple Ridge resident Anthony Slater lives nearby and said he a heard a noise on the highway at about 10:30 p.m.

“I didn’t really think much about it.”

Police showed up about 10 minutes later and he saw officers searching on the road. Several pedestrians have have been struck on that part of the highway. Three years ago, in April 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 21700-block of Lougheed.

In June 2013, a 17-year-old was hit by an eastbound RCMP cruiser around 12:30 a.m., while crossing Lougheed Highway, just east of 216th Street. He was seriously injured in the crash. The police car did not have its lights and sirens activated at the time of the accident.

In April 2012, a teen was hit while walking across Lougheed Highway. The 14-year-boy was crossing the highway, near 210th Street, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

In 2010, two pedestrians were killed in two separate accidents on the same stretch.

Lougheed Hwy closed in both directions between 222 and 216 due to tragic fatal crash. Investigation is in the early stages. More to follow. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 13, 2018

