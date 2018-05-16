VIDEO: Lest We Forget mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square demolished

Building demolition part of planned Museum of Surrey expansion

The “Lest We Forget” mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square was demolished Wednesday morning, as part of the planned Museum of Surrey expansion.

The mural, which featured local veteran Bill Larson, occupied a spot of honour in Veterans Square since 2005, and was a backdrop for more than a decade of Remembrance Day ceremonies held at the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

The “Lest We Forget” mural’s story will live on, as museum volunteers have digitized the mural.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Twenty attend meeting on drug use and agressive panhandling in downtown Hope
Next story
Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in race track battle

Just Posted

VIDEO: Lest We Forget mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square demolished

 

Letter: Mother’s Day kindness

  • 14 hours ago

 

Chilliwack’s Dylan Devers delivers with Miracle of Membertou

 

Lower Islands championships a tune-up for Islands

 

Most Read