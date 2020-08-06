VIDEO: Late-night Highway 11 crash sends 2 to hospital

SUV crashes through concrete dividers on Aug. 5, 1 person airlifted out

The SUV was heavily damaged after it crashed through the concrete barrier on Highway 11. Shane MacKichan photo.

A late-night accident caused at least two people to be hospitalized after an SUV crashed through the concrete dividers on Highway 11 in Abbotsford.

The accident occurred on Aug. 5 before 9:40 p.m., and required one person to be airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The Abbotsford Police Department had the highway closed from Harris Road to Clayburn Road while they investigated the crash.

Black Press has reached out to the Abbotsford Police Department for more further details.

Shane MacKichan video:

Abbotsford News