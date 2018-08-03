A large barn fire has broken out off of Vye Road in Abbotsford.

VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

Woman handcuffed by police near scene of blaze

A large fire has broken out toward Huntingdon at a barn near the intersection of Angus Campbell and Vye roads.

The barn is engulfed in flames with smoke pouring out and visible from several kilometres away.

Police are also on the scene. A woman has been handcuffed and placed in the back of a vehicle.

A neighbour said the barn was part of a chicken operation, but it’s unclear whether any chickens were actually inside the structure when it caught fire. A second barn at the site was unaffected.

Watch for more.

tweet

flames tweet

Previous story
West Kelowna mayor not seeking re-election
Next story
Nanaimo school trustee announces re-election bid

Just Posted

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

  • 12 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

 

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

  • 12 hours ago

 

On the Wing: Flycatcher names and climate change

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read