A vacant property in Willoughby went up in flames Friday evening.

Fire destroyed a home in the 20500 block of 70th Avenue on July 6. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Langley Township crews responded to a two-alarm house fire Friday evening in Willoughby.

The building on a forested property in the area set for redevelopment was destroyed.

The chalet-style home in the 20500 block of 70th Avenue was fully engulfed. A witness said embers rained down on the area as firefighters worked on the blaze. The fire occurred as Langley was hit with a lightning and thunder storm.